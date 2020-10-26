Umno leaders begin meeting to decide future of Bersatu’s Muhyiddin as PM

Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dasuki arriving at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, October 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing calls to quit as prime minister, finds himself at the mercy of Umno as the latter’s Supreme council meeting tonight will decide if they will continue to back his Perikatan Nasional government.

His hold on power appears to be precarious as Umno’s meeting tonight will scrutinise all the views discussed during the meeting with Barisan Nasional(BN) earlier this afternoon.

First to arrive at the KL World Trade Centre was Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki after 8pm, followed by former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman arrived at 8.30pm, followed by Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin.

The most recent arrival at 9pm was Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

None of the council members spoke to the press and remained tight-lipped to the meeting room.

Earlier today Zahidi said one of the strongest views given was for Umno to renegotiate with Muhyiddin because there are so many posts given to Bersatu.

Malaysiakini also reported this evening that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also had lobbied BN to support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim during the meeting between BN parliamentarians earlier today.

The report quoted several sources confirming the matter to the portal.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be chairing tonight’s meeting that comes after the King’s decision yesterday to decline Muhyiddin’s proposal for an Emergency declaration.

The King also warned MPs against political manoeuvres that could destabilise the government.

In tonight’s meeting, ultimately Umno could decide to continue backing Muhyiddin and the latter would live to fight another day, at least until his Budget is passed by Parliament.