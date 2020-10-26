Tourism Ministry implements initiatives to help traditional craft, food entrepreneurs, says minister

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today the initiatives were to encourage cooperation between the rural homestay programme operators and local communities to create side products. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Oct 26 — The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has implemented several initiatives to ensure traditional craft and food entrepreneurs benefit from the tourism industry.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said today that these initiatives were to encourage cooperation between the rural homestay programme operators and local communities to create side products.

“Products such as chips and traditional kuih made with local ingredients, as well as handicrafts can be sold to tourists who frequent homestays,” she said at the closing of a cultural entrepreneur workshop in Simunjan, about 89 km from here.

Nancy, who is also Batang Sadong Member of Parliament, said MOTAC also implemented direct marketing of local handicrafts to consumers with the involvement of shopping malls, local hotels and tourist spots.

“This initiative will have an impact if cultural, arts and craft entrepreneurs have digital marketing knowledge and the skills to use the digital medium, which is vital to remain relevant in the new norm landscape,” she said. — Bernama