Sungai Buloh police remand 13 for various crimes

SUNGAI BULOH, Oct 26 — A total 13 individuals including two local women were remanded under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 on suspicion of committing various criminal activities here since early this year.

All those remanded were members of the “Hassan Babu”, “Din Gemuk” and “Pocek” gangs.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Shafa’aton Abu Bakar said the ‘Hassan Babu’ gang involving seven male suspects were remanded from October 22 until November 11 for housebreaking activities since June.

She said the suspects were detained in four separate locations on October 2 around here and police also seized from them, among others, 18 wristwatches of various brands, 12 Notebook laptop computers and 16 cellphones.

Speaking at a media conference at the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters, Shafa’aton said the ‘Pocek’ gang involved three male suspects who were detained on October 1 at an apartment in Damansara Damai and a house in Kampung Gombak, here.

‘‘We seized numerous items from the ‘Pocek’ gang including 13 cellphones, 13 wristwatches and a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle believed to be proceeds from their criminal activities,’’ she said, adding that they were remanded from October 20 to November 9.

She said the “Din Gemuk” gang comprised a man and two women who were detained at separate locations here on September 22.

‘‘They were actively involved in snatch thefts. They have been remanded from October 2 until tomorrow and their remand will be extended. Police also seized, among others, six gold chains and a Yamaha Y15 motorcycle from them,’’ she said.

Shafa’aton said all the suspects in the “Hassan Babu” and “Pocek” groups had previous criminal records related to drugs and fraud while the suspects in the “Din Gemuk” group did not have a criminal record.

She said 33 criminal cases of snatch theft, robbery and housebreakings had been identified involving the three groups.

“All the seizures involving the three groups are estimated to be worth more than RM40,000 and all of them are also being investigated under Section 457, 395 and 392 of the Penal Code,” she said. — Bernama