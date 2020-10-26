See any mass gatherings breaking Covid-19 SOPs? Report to cops, Dr Noor Hisham says as BN, Perikatan leaders meet

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham said the Ministry of Health has already given its guidelines for such gatherings for the public to follow, amid public outrage and concern over several emergency meetings involving Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno leaders today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdulah has urged the public today to lodge police reports if they witness any mass gatherings breaking the Covid-19 restrictions during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

He said the Ministry of Health has already given its guidelines for such gatherings for the public to follow, amid public outrage and concern over several emergency meetings involving Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno leaders today.

“We already said to avoid confined and crowded places, this is our advisory for all to comply. In the CMCO areas we allow the economic sectors to progress while we put a hold on the education, social and sports sectors to try and break the chain of infection.

“So if you see any violations happening in these places please report it to the police,” Dr Noor Hisham replied to a question from the media over the political meetings.

Besides BN, Perikatan Nasional ministers were also at an almost three-hour-long special Cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office here today, a day after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision not to proclaim an emergency in Malaysia.

They had earlier arrived at a special Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to further discuss the Agong’s position that there was no need for a state of emergency in Malaysia or any of its states.

Dr Noor Hisham however urged everyone not to take the leniency afforded to the masses for granted and also said do not blame one another but come together to fight the pandemic.

He said the war against the spread of Covid-19 can only be done if everyone helps each other and plays their part.

“We have not won nor lost the war against Covid-19. More importantly we should all come together and comply and not blame each other.

“If we stay at home for two weeks, we can break the chain of infection. The initial MCO was necessary to but we now must try to balance life and or livelihood.

“So please, help us help you,” he added.

On Saturday, Dr Noor Hisham had had made a heartfelt call for unity and togetherness, asking the public to not fight against each other to contain the virus outbreak.