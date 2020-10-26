RHB employee in Sabah tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — RHB Banking Group (RHB) has confirmed that an employee at its Inanam branch in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah tested positive for Covid-19 on Oct 21, 2020.

In a statement today, the bank said the affected employee was identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a close contact to a Covid-19 positive person on Oct 8.

“As such, the employee has been away from the branch and under home quarantine since that date,” it said.

It also said that deep cleaning and sanitisation activities had been carried out at the branch in accordance with MOH guidelines.

“We have taken all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of our customers, employees and the community,” the banking group added. — Bernama