Queen posts Instagram photo of lion bearing saying kings are ‘made’ not born, hours after Agong’s no-emergency decision

Screenshot of the Instagram picture of a lion which illustrated a quote posted by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. — Picture via Instagram/airtangan_tunkuazizah

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah late last night posted a new Instagram picture of a lion which illustrated a quote, just hours after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong made the decision not to declare a state of emergency on Malaysia.

The queen, who has 908,000 followers on Instagram, had tonight took to her Instagram account airtangan_tunkuazizah to post the picture.

In the picture, the drawing of a majestic lion is shown wearing a crown and facing the viewer, with the same lion’s back shown as he is viewing down on other lions.

The lion’s back is however scarred and carried bloodied wounds, with swords and arrows seen still sticking out from the lion’s back.

In the drawing, the quote “A king isn’t born. He is made” was shown.

The queen did not post any statement along with the photo.

At the time of writing, the Instagram post by the queen has garnered 39,676 likes and received 899 comments by other Instagram users.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision to turn down the prime minister’s request to declare a state of emergency in Malaysia has since been hailed by political leaders as being a wise move.