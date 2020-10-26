Police investigate Facebook account which dishonours Agong

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted by Bernama, said the case was being investigated under the Seditions Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have opened an investigation paper on an individual who uploaded a posting which dishonoured and ridiculed the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on social media.

Bukit Aman CID deputy director (Investigation/Legal) DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, when contacted by Bernama, said the case was being investigated under the Seditions Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

Today, a Facebook account using the name Ho Ruey Terng, uploaded a status, which went viral, with the intention of demeaning and insulting His Majesty. — Bernama