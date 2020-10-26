Penang exco: 95pc of respondents support Penang Hill cable car project

local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (right) at the Penang Hill Draft Special Area Plan (SAP) 2020 (Replacement) public display in Komtar October 26, 2020. — Pictures by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 26 — About 95 per cent out of 2,000 respondents in a survey fully supported the planned Penang Hill cable car project, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

The local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman said the survey was conducted over a two-year period.

“A majority supported the project and this project is what we want to proceed to take Penang Hill to a higher level,” he said when officiating the Penang Hill Draft Special Area Plan (SAP) 2020 (Replacement) public display in Komtar today.

He said it is time for the state to move on and implement the project instead of grappling with “simplistic politics” over it.

He said the cable car project took years to plan and now the state government is ready to launch it.

“I hope everyone in Penang will support this project,” he said.

Jagdeep said the Penang Hill draft SAP 2020 (Replacement) was to ensure sustaining Penang Hill as the state’s iconic heritage.

He said there must be a direction on sustainable development for the hill and to preserve the existing heritage bungalows on the hill.

“These heritage buildings will be restored, we do not want multi-storey buildings on the hill and we will ensure sustainable development on the hill,” he said.

Penang Hill Corporation general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng delivers his speech at Komtar in George Town October 26, 2020.

Earlier, Penang Hill Corporation (PHC) general manager Datuk Cheok Lay Leng said the hill is a very sensitive area so the objective of the SAP was not to develop the hill.

“This is a framework on managing Penang Hill and developments on the hill,” he said.

Jagdeep said the public display of the draft plan will be for two months to allow the public ample time to view it and give their feedback.

He said the state government welcomes all feedback on the draft SAP and if there is a need, he would extend the public viewing and feedback period to three months.

“We want to know what the people think and what they want, so we are open to receiving all feedback from the public of the SAP,” he said.

Among the proposals displayed on the draft Penang Hill SAP 2020 (Replacement) was the proposed stations for the cable car project.

A total seven locations were proposed for the lower station of the cable car project; Teluk Bahang, Balik Pulau, Rifle Club, Youth Park, Turf Club, Penang Hill Lower Station and Paya Terubong.

The proposed landing spot for the cable car upper stations on the hill include a site near the entrance of The Habitat, behind the Bukit Bendera Mosque, behind the Bukit Bendera police station and next to the Penang Hill Upper Station.

The draft SAP is also available online at www.jpbd.penang.gov.my. The public is encouraged to submit their feedback on the plan to the state government.