Ministry hands over Phase 1, Phase 2A of Mengkuang Dam Expansion Project to Penang

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said Phase 1 of the project was completed on April 10, 2017, while Phase 2A, involving the upgrading of the Mak Sulong Pump Station, was completed on September 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 26 — The Ministry of Environment and Water today officially handed over Phase 1 and Phase 2A of the Mengkuang Dam Expansion Project (MDEP) to the Penang government.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, said Phase 1 of the project was completed on April 10, 2017, while Phase 2A, involving the upgrading of the Mak Sulong Pump Station, was completed on September 28, 2017.

“The project will provide additional water to ensure a 100 per cent continuous water supply to the people of Penang.

“It will also increase Penang’s treated water reserve margin rate to a more comfortable level if water treatment plants cease operations due to various factors, such as water contamination, a sudden increase in demand and unscheduled water disruptions,” he said in a statement today.

He said that, so far, 6.9 million cubic metres of raw water had been released from the Mengkuang Dam to meet the water needs of the people of Penang due to dry weather affecting the northern states.

“In 2019, Penang recorded a treated water reserve margin of 32 per cent. The federal government also invested almost RM3 billion under the 11th Malaysia Plan (2016-2020) for the implementation of various water supply, water sources, flood mitigation and sewerage projects in Penang.

“Under the 2020 Rolling Plan 4, allocations worth RM45.9 million have been approved for the implementation of 17 such projects,” he said.

The MDEP started in 2011 through a direct Federal Government allocation worth RM1.2 billion, involving four phases, namely Phase 1, Phase 2A, Phase 2B and Phase 2C.

Phase 2B involves the channelling of raw water from Mak Sulong Pump Station to the Sungai Dua Canal, which is in the final phase of land acquisition, while Phase 2C involves the building of the Lahar Yooi Pump House that is still being reviewed by the consultants. — Bernama