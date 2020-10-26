IRB counters in Labuan, Shah Alam closed for disinfection

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said its counters in Labuan and Shah Alam, Selangor, will be closed for disinfection beginning today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) said its counters in Labuan and Shah Alam, Selangor, will be closed for disinfection beginning today until a date to be announced later.

IRB in a statement advised taxpayers to conduct all taxation matters online during the period.

“Enquiries and feedback on taxation matters could be made via the Hasil Care Line at 03-89111000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas),” it said.

The statement said the public can also contact IRB via HASiL Live Chat or by filling up the feedback form on its official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/maklumbalas/ms-my.

The public can also contact IRB through https://www.facebook.com/LHDNM or Twitter. — Bernama