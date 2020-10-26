Health Ministry identifies three new Covid-19 clusters in Sabah, Negri Sembilan and Perak

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were named the Kapor cluster (Sabah), the Hampar cluster (Negri Sembilan), and the Tapah Prison cluster (Perak). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Three new Covid-19 clusters have been identified by the Health Ministry today, located in Sabah, Negri Sembilan and Perak.

During his daily press briefing, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the new clusters were named the Kapor cluster (Sabah), the Hampar cluster (Negri Sembilan), and the Tapah Prison cluster (Perak).

He said the Kapor cluster was identified during a screening of a community of the Pelauh sea gypsies at the Kampung Tanjung Kapor in Kudat, Sabah on October 22.

