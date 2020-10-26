Educational institutions in Selangor, KL, Putrajaya to remain closed until Nov 9, says Education Ministry

A notice of closure is seen at the entrance of SJK (C) Yak Chee in Puchong October 12, 2020. All educational institutions registered with the Education Ministry (MOE) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will remain closed until November 9. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — All educational institutions registered with the Education Ministry (MOE) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya will remain closed until November 9.

The ministry said in a statement that this was in line with the announcement made by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today on the extension of the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period in the three areas for another two weeks.

It said the closure involved kindergartens, schools, boarding schools, private schools, vocational colleges and Teacher Education Institutes (IPG).

As such, administrators in these institutions have been directed to ensure all teachers and students continued their teaching and learning sessions at home, adding that the manual could be downloaded from the MOH’s portal at www.moe.gov.my.

Previously, the CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, which began on October 14, is scheduled to end tomorrow. — Bernama