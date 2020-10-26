Dr Noor Hisham says missed daily presser yesterday to brief Malay rulers on Covid-19 fight, vaccine

The Ministry of Health director-general said the rulers were interested in knowing the latest progress in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest information and progress on the availability of the vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he had to miss his daily Covid-19 media briefing yesterday due to an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and other Malay rulers.

The Ministry of Health director-general said the rulers were interested in knowing the latest progress in Malaysia’s fight against Covid-19 pandemic, and the latest information and progress on the availability of the vaccine for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“I missed our press conference yesterday as I had an audience with the Conference of Rulers. We discussed our progress in handling the Covid-19 pandemic from December last year until today,” said Dr Noor Hisham today.

MORE TO COME