DAP’s Pujut office broken into

MIRI, Oct 26 — Democratic Action Party (DAP) Pujut office here was broken into last night.

DAP Pujut chairman’s personal assistant Peter Hee when contacted today, confirmed that the office was broken into.

“I came to office at around 10am and was shocked to find that the office was in a mess.

“Upon checking, I found out that a few items — a laptop bag, a speaker and RM20 cash were missing, believed to have been stolen,” said Hee.

He said it was the first time that the DAP Pujut office was broken into.

Hee had lodged a police report on the incident at Miri Central Police station.