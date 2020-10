Despite being the state worst hit by Covid-19, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah assured the public today that the Sabah healthcare system is still intact and not collapsing. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has assured the public today that the Sabah healthcare system is still intact and not collapsing, despite being the state hit worst by Covid-19.

He said unlike what news reports are saying, there are enough hospitals and medical personnel at hand in Sabah to handle the pandemic.

He also said that the federal government has released the finances required to fight the escalating situation in Sabah.

