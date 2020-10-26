All MPs should support Budget 2021 for country’s wellbeing, says Economic Action Council executive director

Tan Sri Noor Azlan Ghazali said the support was important as Budget was crucial in the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure the country’s overall economic sustainability. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Economic Action Council (EAC) executive director Tan Sri Noor Azlan Ghazali has called on all Members of Parliament to respect the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and support the approval of Budget 2021.

He said the support was important as Budget was crucial in the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and ensure the country’s overall economic sustainability.

“What we want to convey to all MPs is that the political issue is (just an issue) among them, but whatever happens, they need to ensure that the country has sufficient allocation.

“Until today, the government has spent billions of ringgit to fight Covid-19, and now we are facing the third wave, so I believe we need to provide adequate allocation,” he said while appearing on the Ruang Bicara programme aired on Bernama TV, tonight.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that Budget 2021, which will be tabled in the next parliamentary session, was very important to the people, especially in terms of dealing with Covid-19 and restoring the country’s economy.

Commenting further, Noor Azlan said the country had successfully managed to control the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year, and the data also showed signs of economic recovery.

However, he said the country’s economy took a hit once again when the third wave occurred.

“The current economic situation, on the whole, is indeed bleak, and many segments in society are affected by Covid-19, there are cases of job losses, and businesses are also affected.

“The responsibility (of MPs) remains to the people, please support (the Budget). The well-being of the people is the most important thing,” he said.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is expected to present Budget 2021 during the Parliament sitting on November 6. — Bernama