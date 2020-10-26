After Agong’s emergency decree, Dr Mahathir urges govt lawmakers to stop unsavoury political actions against Opposition

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad hopes that government lawmakers will stop unsavoury political actions against those who oppose them. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today said he hopes that government lawmakers will stop unsavoury political actions against those who oppose them.

He said this in response to a decree by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that the nation’s leaders should stop politicking and focus on facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is hoped that while opposition politicians respect the advice of His Majesty, government and government politicians will also stop political actions such as depriving politicians who do not support the government,” he said in a post on his personal blog.

MORE TO COME