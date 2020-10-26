A day after failed emergency bid, Muhyiddin arrives at PMO to chair Cabinet meeting

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya October 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has clocked in at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a day after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s decision not to proclaim an emergency in Malaysia.

The prime minister is expected to chair a special Cabinet meeting to further discuss the Agong’s position that there was no need for a state of emergency in Malaysia or any of its states.

Muhyiddin’s Toyota Vellfire, escorted by police outriders, was seen entering the PMO around 9.15am.

Shortly after, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s vehicle was seen entering via an adjacent staff entrance gate of the PMO around 9.20am.

The Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to the Middle East Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang was also reported to have entered the compound.

Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah arrives at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya October 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Communication and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah was the next to arrive, followed by National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Sadique and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Senior International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was the next to reach the location.

Also seen arriving were Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin; Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba; Women and Family Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun; Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein; and Higher Education Minister Datuk Noraini Ahmad.

It is believed that over half the Cabinet members have made it to Putra Perdana and some may have entered via entrances not monitored by Malay Mail.

Yesterday, the Istana Negara announced that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong felt the current government had effectively handled the Covid-19 pandemic and trusted its ability to continue implementing policies and enforcement action to prevent the disease from spreading.

The Istana Negara confirmed rumours that Muhyiddin had sought to invoke emergency powers but that the Agong, in consultation with the Conference of Rulers, did not see any need for this.

MORE TO COME