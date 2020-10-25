Sarawak CM expected to meet PM in Putrajaya tomorrow, says state minister

Sarawak Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah speaks to reporters in Kuching April 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Oct 25 — Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg is expected to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin in Putrajaya tomorrow.

This is confirmed by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah when contacted by The Borneo Post tonight.

“I was made to understand that the prime minister has called for a meeting with all mentri besar and chief ministers tomorrow. So I will be deputising the chief minister at an event (in Sematan) tomorrow,” said Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) earlier sent a media invitation, stating that Abang Johari would be launching “Reef Ball Wholesale Investment at Sampadi-Tanjung Datu” in Sematan tomorrow.

However, within hours, CMO sent another notice informing the press that Abang Johari would be represented by Abdul Karim at the scheduled event.

It has been reported that Muhyiddin had invited all state mentris besar and chief ministers to a meeting in Putrajaya tomorrow, after a failed attempt to declare a state of emergency.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah had decided not to accede to Muhyiddin’s request to declare a state of emergency. — Borneo Post