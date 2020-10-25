Sabah CM attends burial of close aide who died from Covid-19

Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Julia Salag wave to the medical personnel as they leave Queen Elizabeth Hospital. — Borneo Post Online pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — A close aid to Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor passed away yesterday at 12.40pm, believed to be from Covid 19.

Noorzain Tawi was said to be a special officer who was yet to be officially appointed by Hajiji.

Based on a video widely shared on social media, Noorzain’s funeral at the Sekudung Muslim burial ground was attended by Hajiji. Staff from the Tuaran district hospital had also attended to ensure safe burial of the body.

Noorzain, 60, was a committee member of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Tuaran division, where Hajiji is chief.

The district has 432 active cases as of yesterday.

Hajiji had also contracted Covid 19 earlier this month from a staff member, although the person was not known.

He and his wife Datin Seri Julia Salag, who was also infected with the virus, were discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on October 18.