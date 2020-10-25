Police: Barbed wire fencing not necessary for Kepayan Prison

arbed wire fencing is not necessary for the Kepayan Prison and staff quarters areas even though it has been placed under EMCO since October 21 for two weeks following the rise in Covid-19 cases. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 25 — Barbed wire fencing is not necessary for the Kepayan Prison and staff quarters areas even though it has been placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) since October 21 for two weeks following the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Kota Kinabalu District Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said this was because the area was already surrounded by fencing and had only one entry and exit.

“Barbed wire will only be put up at open areas, like unfenced villages, to help control the movement (of locals),” he told reporters after visiting the EMCO area today.

He added that police would also intensify monitoring activities in nine districts in Kota Kinabalu, including Pulau Gaya, to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Sabah and Labuan Prisons director Nora Musa said the situation in Kepayan Prison was under control and that prison personnel had been providing counselling to Covid-19 positive employees and inmates.

“The Kepayan Prison still has the capacity to isolate inmates (who are Covid-19 positive) in recovery rooms as stipulated by the Health Ministry,” she said.

As of yesterday, the Kepayan Prison cluster recorded 1,153 cases since October 18. — Bernama