Covid-19: Two Johor religious schools ordered shut for a week

JOHOR BARU, Oct 25 — Sekolah Agama Taman Cempaka and Sekolah Agama Kempas, here, were ordered closed for a week from today due to the detection of new Covid-19 cases in the state.

State Islamic Affairs Committee chairman, Tosrin Jarvanthi said the schools had been ordered to close temporarily until October 31 following the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“A Special Class student of one of the schools was suspected of getting the virus from the student’s mother who was Covid-19 positive. The student took a swab test, with the result pending while the other school was closed on the advice of MOH,” he said via WhatsApp today.

He said the closure of the Taman Cempaka religious school involved 1,072 students and 17 teachers while the Kempas religious school involved 1,790 students and 26 teachers. — Bernama