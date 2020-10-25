Cops: Three men arrested for unlawful possession, sale of firearms in Kedah

Police arrested three men for possession and involvement in unlawful sale and purchase of firearms at separate locations in Sungai Kob, Karangan near Kulim. — Reuters pic

KULIM, Oct 25 — Police arrested three men for possession and involvement in unlawful sale and purchase of firearms at separate locations in Sungai Kob, Karangan near Kulim.

Kulim district police chief Supt Azhar Hashim said the first arrest involved a 30-year-old man in an oil palm plantation in Labu Besar near here last October 19.

A police team conducting Ops Tapis spotted the man holding a shotgun and approached him, but the man fired a shot at the police and fled, but was later apprehended, he said, adding that the police found a shotgun, an empty bullet shell, drug, live bullets and an iron rod on the suspect.

He said following the arrest of the suspect, who tested positive for drug, the police raided a house in Kampung Tawar, the following day and arrested a 64-year-old man, who is believed to have sold the shotgun to the first suspect.

“Police also searched the house and found two home-made rifles and several bullets,” he said, adding that a few hours later, police raided a house in Kampung Bukit Chempedak where an 83-year-old man was arrested and a rifle and bullets were seized.

Azhar said the 83-year-old man, who is a former Rela member and in possession of a firearm licence, was arrested for allegedly selling bullets without permit.

All the three suspects are in remand until tomorrow, he added. — Bernama