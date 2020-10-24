Perak BN chairman to bring up MCA, MIC views on being sidelined to MB

Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the matter would be raised in the next state government meeting. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 24 — Barisan Nasional (BN) will bring up the issue of having no representatives from MCA and MIC to represent the voices of the Chinese and Indians in the Perak government to the attention of Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

State BN chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the matter would be raised in the next state government meeting because both parties are BN components.

“To me, the MCA and MIC are raising their concerns and grievances that they feel should be voiced. So, the state government needs to pay attention to these voices, we cannot deny them their hopes and feelings.

“(As a state government) we have to listen and be willing to accommodate (their requests or opinions) even though we know we cannot satisfy everyone but we can reduce their dissatisfaction,” he said.

Saarani, who is also the State Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, told this to reporters after conveying his appreciation to 130 Kemas staff and 54 volunteers comprising local residents and Kemas students who had completed 9,918 personal protection equipment (PPE), here, today.

On Thursday, Perak MCA Youth chief Daniel Wa Wai How and state MIC Youth chief S. Jayaganes in a joint statement claimed that the request of the two BN component parties to be given a role in the state government administration has not been given due attention.

Perak has 59 state assembly seats, of which 33 form the state government comprising 25 from BN which are all UMNO, Bersatu (5) and PAS (3) while the other parties are DAP (16), Amanah (5) , PKR (3) and Gerakan and Independant each one seat respectively. — Bernama