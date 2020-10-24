Follow CMCO SOPs, Dr Noor Hisham pleads with Selangor residents after Covid-19 red zones triple in 14 days

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah called on Selangor residents to follow SOPs as cases rise in number. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah is pleading with the residents of Selangor to follow conditional movement control order (CMCO) guidelines as the number of Red Zones has increased from two to six in the last 14 days.

In a press conference today, Dr Noor Hisham shared that two weeks ago on October 11, only 26 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total number of Covid-19 cases at the point to 2,601.

“However, we have seen 1,279 new Covid-19 cases in several districts these past two weeks, turning four more districts into Red Zones,” he said.

The districts which have been recording the highest number of new cases are Hulu Langat (168), Klang (115) and Gombak (93).

MORE TO COME