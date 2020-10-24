Five Papar PTS officers test positive for Covid-19

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu had the highest number of cases. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 24 — The Sabah State Health Department (JKNS) has identified positive Covid-19 cases involving five officers at the Papar Temporary Detention Centre (PTS), said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Following that, a total of 33 illegal immigrant detainees at the centre were screened today and their results are pending,” he said in a press conference tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi said based on the JKNS report, there were 889 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Sabah today, with six deaths.

The cumulative total of cases in Sabah stood at 11,285, and to date, a total of 4,908 patients have fully recovered, while 6,287 patients are receiving treatment at hospitals throughout the state, he said.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu remained the highest number of cases at 557 with 434 cases are from the Kepayan prison clusters,

He added that all prisoners and detainees were screened prior to being sent to prisons or police lock-ups in Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu, Tawau, and Sandakan.

As of today, a total of 767 inmates had undergone Covid-19 screening tests in Sandakan, he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also Sabah Finance Minister II, said a total of RM26.7 million has been allocated for the food baskets distribution in 25 districts in the state,

He said to date, about 84,814 food baskets worth RM100 each have been handed to the needy through this ongoing effort.

Masidi said Sabah’s standard operating procedures (SOPs) compliance rate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) stands at 96.13 per cent. — Bernama