Courts can review proclamation of emergency, says ex-AG Tommy Thomas

Former Attorney General Tommy Thomas speaking at the ‘Malaysia and Rome Statute’ forum at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur April 27, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Prominent lawyer Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today argued that a proclamation of emergency by the executive can be reviewed by the courts.

The former attorney-general was weighing in on questions that had flooded Malaysian social media amid rumours of a nationwide state of emergency being declared following yesterday’s special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya and a subsequent meeting between the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and senior government officials at the Pahang palace in Kuantan.

“In my opinion, a Proclamation of Emergency in present circumstances is justiciable before our courts,” he said in a statement countering the view of several politicians who were in favour of an emergency being declared, ostensibly to fight the third wave of Covid-19 and the subsequent economic gloom.

MORE TO COME