Agong, Malay rulers can decide for people, says Mahdzir Khalid

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said Malaysians must trust in the wisdom of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA NERANG, Oct 24 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Conference of Rulers have the capability to make the best decision on the current national situation in the interest of all the people.

Umno vice-president, Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, in this regard, all parties were urged to submit to the wisdom of Al-Sultan Abdullah and Their Majesties the Malay Rulers to work out and handle the issue arising.

‘’As a political leader and of the people, I realise that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers have the wisdom and capability to make a decision which eventually can be accepted by the people as a whole,’’ he told reporters after a programme to hand over a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) house under the ‘Baiti Jannati’ project in Kampung Semeliang, near here, today.

Istana Negara, in a statement today, said Al-Sultan Abdullah would consult the Malay Rulers at Istana Negara to discuss the proposals submitted by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following the Special Cabinet Meeting in Putrajaya yesterday.

The Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Pengelola Bijaya Diraja Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin was reported as saying that Al-Sultan Abdullah deeply understood the need for the continuity of the national administration to combat the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mahdzir, who is also TNB chairman, said TNB was always open to hold talks with its commercial clients who were facing problems to settle the outstanding bills for their premises.

He said considerations could be given to consumers especially businesses which were affected due to the proliferation of Covid-19.

‘’We accommodate those who come to TNB to pay their bills via instalments. We allow this because we realise there are those among them facing business problems, so we take the responsibility to assist,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mahdzir handed over the key to a new house worth RM50,000 to the family of Hassan Ismail who was from the less well-to-do group through an initiative under the TNB community service programme. — Bernama