Report: DAP will not follow Anwar if he strays from Pakatan, says Guan Eng

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng speaks at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur on September 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said his party would not support Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if the latter moved away from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) principles.

In an interview with Malaysiakini published today, Guan Eng said that for now, DAP would lend a hand to PH, but was wary of the possibility of Anwar, who is PKR president, wanting to work with Umno to overthrow the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

“Anwar knows he needs DAP and Amanah to succeed. Just as we in DAP need PKR and Amanah. But if he does something out of Harapan framework, DAP will not follow. We believe Amanah will do the same,” he told Malaysiakini in an interview that took place in Penang.

