Hishammuddin is new BN treasurer general, says Ahmad Zahid

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein arrives for a special Cabinet meeting in Putrajaya October 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today announced that his fellow Umno member Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been appointed the coalition’s new treasurer-general.

In a brief statement today, Ahmad Zahid said that a small reshuffle has been carried out by the BN leadership to strengthen the coalition.

“With this I appoint Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein as the new treasurer general of BN,” he said in the statement.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the president of Umno, thanked Hishammuddin’s predecessor Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor for his service, while confirming that the latter will remain as Umno treasurer.