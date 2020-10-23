Covid-19: Wisma Perkeso in Seremban reopens

SEREMBAN, Oct 23 — The Wisma Perkeso here resumed operations today after it was closed yesterday for sanitisation work following a case of Covid-19 infection involving a staff at the premises.

Negri Sembilan Socso director Fuad Alias asked the public not to worry because an employee of a government department, whose office is at the building, was tested positive when the latter returned to his hometown in Labuan on Oct 16.

“I was made to understand that the employee was ordered to undergo screening by the Health Ministry after a passenger on the same flight was tested Covid-19 positive.

“The staff is still in Labuan undergoing further treatment at a hospital,” he told Bernama.

He said 12 close contacts of the employee had been identified and they are now in self-quarantine. — Bernama