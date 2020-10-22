Wisdom always prevails in Umno, says Annuar Musa after Zahid’s political ceasefire call

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (second from right) and Tan Sri Annuar Musa (second from left) are pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — After Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi declared a political ceasefire with Perikatan Nasional (PN) yesterday, secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa today said wisdom always prevails among his party leadership.

Taking to Twitter, the Ketereh MP said that many were left disappointed by Zahid’s move, as they only wanted to see his party divided.

“Indeed, many were disappointed when the Umno president took a stand prioritising unity and mobilising our energy to help the government fight Covid-19. They wanted to see division, however God willing, wisdom always prevails among Umno leadership,” Annuar wrote.

Ramai juga yg kecewa bila Presiden UMNO ambil pendirian utamakan perpaduan dan gembeling tenaga bantu kerajaan perangi covid19..Mereka mau lihat perpecahan namun alhamdulillah KEBIJAKSANAAN sentiasa keutamaan dlm kepimpinan umno... pic.twitter.com/pnJoGjqOVt — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) October 21, 2020

Yesterday, Zahid called for a political truce, and for the government to prioritise the country and its people as they try to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The idea was previously mooted by his party’s Youth wing chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Besides Umno, Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s party Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) had first campaigned for PauseMalaysia earlier this month, calling for a similar “ceasefire” following Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s claim of a commanding majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muda had also said no snap general election should be held as long as Covid-19 is not under control, urging both sides of the political divide to cooperate and make public welfare their top priority.

In a separate Facebook post , Annuar also criticised a report by news portal Malaysia Now, on the apparent diversion by Umno, after the party initially decided to reconsider its cooperation with PN just last week.

The report claimed that the decision was made after a four-hour-long meeting.

“The report is clearly untrue, and in fact, a meeting that long didn’t even happen.

“The Umno president’s decision took into consideration the views of many parties and it was his decision alone. The president and Umno know that the rakyat are the priority, what more when it involves lives and health,” he added.

Annuar added that while disrupting a nation’s stability is an easy feat, replacing the current prime minister would simply not bring an end to the Covid-19 virus.

“In fact, a general election would not save the people, but in fact, make the situation worse,” he said.

Annuar also called on the Election Commission (EC) to come up with comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs), before a general election can be held.

He said that the Batu Sapi by-election, following the death of its incumbent Datuk Liew Vui Keong, must only be held once the Covid-19 outbreak is under control.

“This is an extraordinary situation. There is no precedent, except looking at the various approaches and formulating our own response.

“Truthfully, we currently face a political emergency, health emergency and economic emergency, among others. What is our solution to save this situation?

“Therefore, the decision of the Umno president was right. The people and the country come first, not politics,” he wrote.