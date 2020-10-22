Sabah sets up committee to revive tourism industry, says state minister

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 22 — The Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry will set up a committee to formulate and implement measures to revive the tourism industry in the state post-Covid-19, said its Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin.

He said in a statement today that the committee would comprise industry players.

“A meeting and discussion session with industry players was held at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephen, Kota Kinabalu this morning to discuss this matter and measures to revive the state’s tourism industry,” he said.

Jafry said some of the issues discussed were related to the government’s allocation channelled specifically to help the tourism industry and the welfare of workers affected by the pandemic.

He said the ministry would work together with several related agencies to refine the views submitted by tourism industry players, particularly regarding the aid.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said in the same statement, the committee was expected to hold its first meeting next week. — Bernama