Perak to provide aid via Sabah Covid-19 disaster fund, says MB

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to press at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh October 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH Oct 22 — The Perak government will channel funds to Sabahans affected by the Covid-19 pandemic as a sign of support and concern for the people there.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the matter had been discussed with the State Finance Office but the amount of assistance to be given had yet to be determined.

“They are undergoing the conditional movement control order (CMCO) because the number of Sabahans tested positive for Covid-19 is on the rise, so I think this is the time for us to help each other.

“I will announce the amount soon and we will channel it to the Sabah Covid-19 Disaster Fund,” he said at a press conference on the Perak Hockey and Cricket Victory Incentive Presentation Ceremony at Galasa Caldwell, here, today.

He also confirmed that state Agriculture, Fisheries, Plantations and Food Security Committee chairman, Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri was undergoing self-quarantine starting yesterday after being exposed to close contact with Covid-19 patients.

The Kuala Kurau assemblyman has undergone the Covid-19 screening, but is still waiting for the test result. — Bernama