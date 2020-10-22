In Johor, cops nab six men in connection with loan shark extortion on YouTubers

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the six male suspects were arrested at separate locations in Johor Baru and Ayer Hitam. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Oct 22 — The Johor police have nabbed six alleged loan sharks in connection with an extortion attempt on three people who have recently uploaded their experience on video streaming platform YouTube.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the six male suspects were arrested between October 15 to 18 at separate locations in Johor Baru and Ayer Hitam.

He said the suspects that were arrested were between the ages of 25 to 35.

“Investigators have also seized two cars, a computer laptop, a computer, mobile phones, SIM cards, a fake gun and a machete from the suspects,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here.

“Police also seized a ledger book that contain the borrowers’ names,” he said, referring to the book commonly used by loan sharks to keep track of payments.

Also present was Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

Ayob Khan said initial investigations revealed that four of the suspects had previous criminal records for causing serious injury, cheating and also narcotics cases.

“We have applied to detained four of them under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 for 21 days from today until November 10, while the remainder two suspects are remanded for six days starting on Monday until October 24,” he said.

On October 3, three friends took to YouTube to upload their problems asking the Johor police and Ayob Khan to look into their predicament after receiving threats via telephone.

The 11-minute, 50-second video footage showed three people detailing their problems with the loan sharks.