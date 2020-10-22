Hannah says just doing her job, urges Ismail Sabri for better coordination within ministries over Covid-19

The Segambut MP said she was merely doing her job as a lawmaker by pointing out the government’s policy flaws that are affecting the public. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — DAP’s Hannah Yeoh has hit back at Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today, saying the senior minister must improve inter-ministerial coordination on tackling Covid-19 rather than to react against critics.

The Segambut MP said she was merely doing her job as a lawmaker by pointing out the government’s policy flaws that are affecting the public.

“I don’t oppose for the sake of opposing. I am urging you to think, coordinate with other Ministers before talking.

“I have been elected by the people of Segambut to hold the Federal Government accountable. That is what feels right for me,” Hannah wrote on her Facebook page.

Earlier today during his daily security briefing, Ismail had responded to Yeoh’s earlier remark that the minister should not bother appearing on air for the public everyday if he has nothing concrete to say.

Yeoh, like many Malaysians, were confused among others by the work-from-home policy the government starting today, which many said was confusing and reeked of double standards.

Calling them confusing, she said it would be better for the minister to avoid holding daily briefings “if there is nothing substantive and only adds to the confusion.”

Ismail in his retort said that Yeoh was part of the opposition hence it was natural that she would be criticising the government.

Instead he told Yeoh to focus her energy on battling the Covid-19 pandemic together with the government.

In response to this, Yeoh said in another post: “I am focusing my energy on fighting Covid-19 and that’s why I am asking Ismail Sabri and other Perikatan Nasional ministers to get their SOP announcement right. Confusion will not help.”