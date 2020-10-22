EMCO: Authorities channel 629 food baskets to Saguking Laut, Sebor Baru settlers

A health worker takes the temperature of a tourist at the Labuan International Ferry Terminal January 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Oct 22 — At least 629 food baskets worth RM31,450 have been channelled to squatters in the water villages of Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru here, who are undergoing home-quarantine following the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) enforced on the settlements.

The food baskets, each worth RM50, are part of the RM100,000 allocation from the Federal Territories Ministry through Labuan Corporation (LC).

Labuan Disaster Management Committee chairman, Dr Fary Akmal Osman said the food assistance would be channelled twice in a week throughout the EMCO period.

Labuan is placed under the EMCO from October 21 to November 3 following the spike in Covid-19 cases that led to the emergence of the Saguking Cluster in the two settlements.

“We have discussed at the disaster management meeting the need for the food aid be given to the home-quarantined. We have approved RM100,000 in allocation for the food aid to be channelled to the settlers in Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru,” she told Bernama.

“The same amount of allocation for food baskets to those in the B40 group, currently under home-quarantined, has also been approved,” she added.

Meanwhile, the supply of milk for children in the settlements is being taken care of with a private clinic that is willing to contribute.

“We understand the plight of the people in the two settlements we have Malaysians living in the settlements and they need food assistance. We are not forgetting the B40 group in other villages and residential areas, as they too will get the food baskets,” Fary said.

The government has imposed the EMCO in Saguking Laut and Sebor Baru from October 21 to November 3.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the 14-day EMCO was aimed at controlling public movement in the two settlements and to facilitate Covid-19 screening by the Ministry of Health.

The screening will involve 8,062 people and they have also been instructed to adhere to the Home Surveillance Order and to wear the surveillance wristband. — Bernama