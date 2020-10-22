Dr Noor Hisham: Genome sequencing only to identify origin, type of coronavirus not cure

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on October 22, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Genomic sequencing merely helps health authorities to identify the type of coronavirus, its source and if it has any mutations, the Health Ministry explained today.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah said it will not cure or eradicate Covid-19, but rather provide authorities with vital information so they can prepare themselves and make better decisions.

He said the genomic sequencing has helped the ministry identify the source of the virus from the Sri Petaling cluster, which he said was an Indonesian strain of the coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2.

