Covid-19: Six new clusters detected, two in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Six new clusters were reported by the Health Ministry today, spread across Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Melaka.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said one of the new clusters identified in Sabah was named the Tinusa cluster.

The other cluster in the state, named the Sauh cluster, also has related cases in Sarawak.

The other new clusters are the Jambu and Bah Mutiara clusters in Selangor, Sofi cluster in Negri Sembilan, and Umboo cluster in Melaka.

