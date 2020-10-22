Bersatu’s Ahmad Faizal denies picking Umno man as pol-sec to bolster support in Perak legislature

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaking to press at the Weil Hotel in Ipoh October 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najibk

IPOH, Oct 22 — Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu dismissed today an allegation that he appointed Umno lawmaker Datuk Aznel Ibrahim as his political secretary to consolidate his position in the state assembly.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Perak Bersatu chairman, said he had already had majority support from Umno and PAS assemblymen and need not resort to such an appointment.

“I truly believe all the assemblymen will stand firm with the Perikatan Nasional government,” he told reporters after presenting winning incentives to state hockey and cricket team at Galasa Cladwell here.

Ahmad Faizal is also Bersatu deputy president.

He said the Perak legislative assembly will reconvene next week and believes the sitting will “go smoothly” contrary to attempts by critics to portray a rift between him and Perak Umno chief Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Saarani had previously accused Ahmad Faizal of disrespecting a purported agreement on the formation of the state PN government through the appointment of Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman Aznel as his political secretary.

The mentri besar insisted he has good ties with Saarani, adding that there were no problems among the three Malay parties in the state.

“I will not comment on this matter as I have a very good relationship with Saarani and the relationship between Bersatu, Umno and PAS in the state is also good.

“If I comment anything on this matter somehow people will give different views, so I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that he had met Saarani, who is state the Rural Development, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman, during the state executive councillor meeting yesterday.

“The focus of the government today is to help the people.

“Also, we are trying and finding ways to help our friends in Sabah, who are badly affected due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Last Monday, Saarani said that Ahmad Faizal should have consulted the Perak Umno liaison committee before appointing Aznel as his aide.

“I need to clarify that during the agreement to form the state government, the three parties — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and PAS — made a written agreement to show mutual respect on the matters of appointment be it as the state executive councillor or government-linked company board of directors and other political appointments.

“By right, the appointment of any Umno assemblyman or leader in the government should be discussed with the state liaison committee in the spirit of camaraderie and mutual respect,” he said in a statement.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal also said that the State Agriculture, Fishery, Plantation and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamhari is currently undergoing home quarantine, awaiting his Covid-19 test result.

“Yunus has been informed that his personal driver is a close contact to a person who was infected with Covid-19 virus.

“So, he is considered as ‘secondary contact’. Therefore, he needs to isolate himself at the moment and can continue his duties after the result of the test is negative,” he said.