Bersatu No. 2 hopes Umno’s decision to back Perikatan will end political tussle

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to the press at the State Secretariat Building in Ipoh June 25, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 22 — After Umno’s decision to support Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu hopes that this will put an end to political leaders claiming that they have majority support to form a new government.

Ahmad Faizal also said he hopes that said political leaders will not waste the time of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by seeking an audience with him over the matter.

“Everyone has to support the current government now for the sake and welfare of the people,” he told reporters after presenting winning incentives to state hockey and cricket teams at Galasa Cladwell here.

The Perak mentri besar also said that political leaders can resume politicking when the right time comes.

“When the time comes, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will seek an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“And if Parliament is dissolved, then they can start politicking again. But for now, our focus must be on giving good service to the people,” he said.

He also pointed out this is what the people want for now as both government and Opposition leaders should focus on curbing the Covid-19 pandemic, improving the economy and creating business opportunities together.

The political turmoil in the country grew last week after PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, saying he had submitted statutory declarations and a letter from more than 120 MPs, who he claims have pledged their support to him to form a new government.

The Palace, however, issued a statement saying that the list was not provided by Anwar.

Subsequently, Umno had announced that it was considering withdrawing its support for the PN coalition.

On Tuesday, Umno and PAS released a statement saying they will officially register as a political coalition with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) under the name Muafakat Nasional (MN).

They did not include Muhyiddin’s party Bersatu, which they said had also been in talks to join MN.

Instead, all three parties currently have a loose partnership under the PN coalition led by Muhyiddin.

However, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday called for a “political ceasefire” and ordered his party members in Cabinet to focus on helping the public face the economic woes wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zahid also said Umno will support the PN government’s agenda to aid the public.

He said that cooperation among all the parties in the PN government must be strengthened to ensure political stability.