Amid Covid-19 pandemic, Umno postpones AGM, delegates’ meeting to next year

Umno sec-gen Ahmad Maslan said the party is postponing its AGM and its division delegates’ meeting to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ben Tan

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Umno today said it is postponing its annual general meeting (AGM) and its division delegates’ meeting to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan noted that Umno’s party constitution’s Article 8.2 states that the party’s AGM is to be held once a year at any time fixed by the Umno supreme council, with the condition that it is held no later than 18 months from the date of the last AGM.

Ahmad also cited rule 5.4 in a set of meeting rules where the Umno supreme council determines the date of the AGM, the date of the meeting for party division delegates and the period for party branch meetings.

Noting that Umno’s 2019 AGM was held on December 6 and December 7 in 2019, Ahmad said that this would mean that the party is required to hold its next AGM by June 5, 2021 at the very latest.

“Therefore, it is agreed that the date of the division delegates’ meeting is in March/April 2021 and the 2020 AGM in May/early June 2021. The exact date will be notified later,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad said this postponement will affect 764 meetings, namely four delegates’ meeting for each of the 191 Umno divisions nationwide, before going to highlight the risk if Umno did not postpone such meetings.

“As there are so many meetings that involve tens of thousands of people, it is likely to be able to cause the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

The Umno management committee had unanimously agreed on the postponement of the meetings and the decision has also received majority support from the Umno supreme council members through a circular resolution, he said.

Ahmad then recommended for the committee members of Umno’s division, Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings in all 191 divisions to carry out welfare programmes and visits to those who need help in their own areas, but also said that all such activities must comply with the standard operating procedures set by the government amid the Covid-19 pandemic.