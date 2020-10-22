Amid Cabinet reshuffle speculation, reports say special Cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

A special meeting of the Cabinet is expected to be held in Putrajaya tomorrow morning, amid speculation that there would be minor changes within the PN government headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — A special meeting of the Cabinet is expected to be held in Putrajaya tomorrow morning, amid speculation that there would be minor changes within the Perikatan Nasional government headed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Malay daily Harian Metro reported today that the special Cabinet meeting will be held at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya at 9.30am tomorrow.

“Yes. Tomorrow morning at the PM’s office (Prime Minister’s Department). Agenda cannot be determined, could be related to Covid-19,” a minister’s senior officer was quoted saying.

According to Harian Metro, all ministers were asked to confirm their attendance for the meeting tomorrow.

It added that all ministers and their aides have been told to make sure they have tested negative for Covid-19 prior to tomorrow’s meeting.

With the Cabinet having held its weekly meeting yesterday, Harian Metro said that there had been speculation that the special Cabinet meeting tomorrow was to discuss minor reshuffling in the Cabinet, particularly an appointment from Umno to a position.

Another Malay daily Sinar Harian separately reported on anticipation surrounding tomorrow’s Cabinet meeting tomorrow, however, it reported an unnamed source downplaying the speculation of changes to the government line-up.

The anonymous source told Sinar Harian that such special Cabinet meetings were now held regularly as there were many outstanding matters since there had been several postponements on several occasions.