Air Selangor: Water supply to 1,292 affected areas fully restored

Brothers Mohd Aiman Suhendy (right) and Mohd Haikal Suhendy take a shower after water supply was restored to the Hulu Klang area, March 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Water supply in 1,292 Petaling, Klang/Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor, Kuala Langat and Kuala Selangor areas, which had earlier experienced disruption, was fully restored as of 6am today.

“Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water supply disruption. We advise consumers to use water prudently,” its Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said in a statement.

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or refer to our official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, she added.

The water supply disruption occurred when Phase 1, 2, and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plants (LRA) and Rantau Panjang LRA were forced to shut down following odour pollution. — Bernama