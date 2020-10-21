Shariah courts in Selangor, Sabah, federal territories to limit operations during CMCO

Shariah courts in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will operate on a limited basis from tomorrow until the CMCO is lifted. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 21 — Shariah courts in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan will operate on a limited basis from tomorrow until the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is lifted.

The Malaysian Shariah Judiciary Department (JKSM) in a statement today said the courts will only hear shariah cases in certain categories including urgent cases that need to be given immediate attention such as those involving abuse or to record consent.

“Applications can be made with immediate certification which will be scrutinised by the chief registrar or registrar with the approval of the syarie chief judge or shariah high court judge or shariah lower court judge subject to the procedures set by the state,” it said.

JKSM said cases that have time limits such as filing of notice of appeal within 14 days will also be given priority.

Any case that has been set for mention or trial during the CMCO period will be postponed unless it has obtained immediate certification, the statement said.

According to JKSM, the move to limit the operations of the shariah courts in the states was taken following the directive of the Director General of Public Service Department Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman who instructed a maximum of 30 per cent staff present at the office from tomorrow until the conditional movement control order (CMCO) ends.

It said the decision was made after discussions with the Federal Territories Shariah Court, the Selangor Shariah Judiciary Department and the Sabah Shariah Judiciary Department.

The Shariah Court operations guidelines in Selangor, Sabah, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan can be accessed via the official websites or Facebook pages of the three departments.

As a measure to support the government in curbing Covid-19, case management will also be done in accordance with standard operating procedures of the National Security Council and Covid-19 management guidelines of the Ministry of Health, JKSM added. — Bernama