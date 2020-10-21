Shah Alam apartment resident tests positive for Covid-19

PKNS said in a statement today that the 31-year-old patient tested positive following a swab test conducted at a private hospital in Shah Alam and is now undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Oct 21 — The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) said a Covid-19 positive case was detected at the Kristal Heights Apartment in Section 7 here on Monday.

PKNS said in a statement today that the 31-year-old patient tested positive following a swab test conducted at a private hospital in Shah Alam and is now undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The results of the first screening of all close contacts of the patient have come back negative and they are now undergoing self-quarantine for 14 days at their respective homes,” it said.

The apartment’s management has also closed all common facilities, including its multipurpose hall, playground, gymnasium and swimming pool until a date to be announced later, it added.

PKNS said sanitation operation at the common areas, including its lifts and emergency staircases, would be carried out tomorrow.

The corporation also advised residents to be calm and adhere to the standard operating procedure, such as maintaining physical distancing and wearing face masks.

The apartment is one of the housing projects developed by PKNS. — Bernama