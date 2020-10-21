Rumour claiming 11 Melaka Hospital staff down with Covid-19 untrue, says state Health Dept

Ismail said a total of 30 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at the Melaka Hospital. — Google screenshot

MELAKA, Oct 21 — The Melaka Health Department has denied claims on social media today that 11 Melaka Hospital staff were infected with Covid-19 and quarantined at the hospital.

Its director Datuk Dr Ismail Ali said there were only eight medical personnel from Melaka Hospital found positive for Covid-19, and all of them were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

He said close contacts of the eight staff had also been screened and were currently undergoing quarantine at home and not at the hospital.

"Services at the Melaka Hospital have not been affected and are being continued with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOP).

"A total of 30 Covid-19 patients are currently being treated at the Melaka Hospital, which is a referral hospital for Covid-19 cases in the state," he said in a statement here, last night.

He said all units at the hospital were currently conducting services only via appointments, and the public was reminded to always comply with the SOP while there.

“For any enquiries regarding the current Covid-19 situation in Melaka, the public may contact the Melaka Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre at 06-2345999 or via e-mail ([email protected]),” he added.

Earlier yesterday, a message doing the rounds on WhatsApp claimed that there was a cluster involving 11 staff, nurses, doctors at the hospital, and ward 1-1 had been made a quarantine ward for the staff.

Also alleged was that almost 30 employees of the Emergency and Trauma Department at the Melaka Hospital were infected with the disease. — Bernama