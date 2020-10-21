Putrajaya orders CMCO for Seberang Prai prison, PPR Taman Harmony in Sandakan after spike in Covid-19 cases

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference in Putrajaya June 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The Seberang Prai prison in Penang and its staff quarters in Sungai Jawi are among the latest places in the country to be placed under conditional movement control order (CMCO) from October 22 to November 4.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also announced today a CMCO for the Taman Harmony low-cost housing project (PPR) in Sandakan, Sabah from October 23 till November 5.

“From the prisons systems, there will be a total of 3,262 individuals consisting of 2,110 prisoners, 1,000 staff and family members living in the quarters, 120 prison staff who don’t stay at the quarters and 32 public service employees.

“Prisoners who are meant to be released during this CMCO will be isolated at the Institut Latihan Kecemerlangan MARA in Seberang Prai South until their quarantine period is over,” Ismail said during a live telecast on Facebook.

He said no visits will be allowed as long as the CMCO is in effect. Entry and exit at the prison are similarly prohibited during this time.

On the PPR in Taman Harmony, Ismail said the CMCO affects 4,481 residents in the 870 units.

He said all residents will be subjected to the new SOPs, including not being allowed to leave their homes except for emergencies or deaths.

Those needing to leave the PPR will have to get police permission first.

“The health ministry will screen everyone in these areas. As we all know during CMCO, you can’t leave your home, so the authorities will provide food and aid.

“Besides that, the local authorities have been mobilised to control these areas. For further details and SOPs, please visit the official website,” Ismail added.

Apart from that, the police arrested 434 individuals for breaking SOPs. From the total, 400 were compounded, 24 remanded, 10 out on bail.

Among the offences are not wearing a face mask (188), failure to social distance (77), failure to record personal details (83) and others (86).

The Ops Benteng Task Force arrested 37 illegal immigrants yesterday as well confiscated 10 land vehicles. They also conducted 304 roadblocks nationwide.