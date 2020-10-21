N. Sembilan education chief: One Covid-19 positive case forces SMK Tunku Besar Tampin to be closed for a week

Healthcare workers carry out Covid-19 screening in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Oct 21 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tunku Besar Tampin has been ordered to close for seven days starting tomorrow after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure was informed by Negri Sembilan Education Department director Md Fiah Md Jamin in a letter issued to the school principal today and this was confirmed by an officer of the department when contacted by Bernama.

Md Fiah said in the letter that the school administration must ensure that teachers implement the teaching and learning process from home throughout the closure period.

Meanwhile, state Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism committee chairman S. Veerapan said the school was closed to facilitate sanitation work.

In Tampin, he said a total of eight new Covid-19 cases were recorded today.

“The Tampin District Health Office is taking steps to trace the close contacts of the Covid-19 patients,” he added.

Negri Sembilan today logged nine new Covid-19 cases, eight in Tampin and one in Port Dickson, bringing the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 1,119. — Bernama