Kedah MB to sue political leaders, individuals for defamation over Vellfire purchase

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor speaks to the media after chairing a meeting of the state executive council at Wisma Darul Aman in Alor Setar May 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 21 — Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor will file a defamation lawsuit against several political leaders who linked him to the purchase of a Toyota Vellfire multipurpose vehicle (MPV) by Syarikat Air Darul Aman (Sada).

Muhammad Sanusi said those to be named as defendants in the lawsuit include Pokok Sena Member of Parliament Datuk Mahfuz Omar and Pengkalan Kundor assemblyman Ismail Salleh.

“I have appointed several lawyers to handle the defamation suit. I have seen several posts and Facebook live videos made by Opposition leaders, both the ‘sharks’ and ‘small fries’, that linked me to the Vellfire purchase.

“The case will be filed in court next week and to those who have slandered me, see you in court,” he told reporters after chairing the State Executive Council meeting today.

The lawsuit comes after claims of Muhammad Sanusi, who is also Sada chairman, receiving a new black Toyota Vellfire MPV with the number plate KEP 5000 for his use gone viral on social media.

Apart from that, Muhammad Sanusi said any individual or cybertrooper found making slanderous statements regarding the issue, especially those who uploaded it to social media will also be tracked down and brought to cour.

He explained that the purchase of the vehicle was actually done by the Sada Asset Acquisition Committee internally and according to the set budget limit.

“It was my understanding that vehicle in question would be part of the organisation’s vehicle pool, and available for the shared use of Sada’s board members and senior officials.

“I only use two official vehicles, namely a Volvo S90 and Mercedes S320 that were bought by former Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir,” he said.

The Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had reportedly visited Sada headquarters to examine the purchase documents relating to the luxury vehicle said to be of the highest specifications and bought at a price of RM345,000. — Bernama